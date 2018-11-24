Titans' Marcus Mariota: All clear for Monday night
Mariota (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game at Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota began the week as a limited practice participant but faced no limitations the past two days as he was dealing with some numbness in his right arm caused by a stinger. Coach Mike Vrabel indicated Friday the 25-year-old should return to his starting role given his full practice participation, and avoiding a setback Saturday clears the way for Monday's divisional tilt.
