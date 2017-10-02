Play

Titans' Marcus Mariota: Avoids serious injury

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Mariota is considered day-to-day with a hamstring strain, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Mariota was removed from Sunday's 57-14 loss in Houston at halftime and never returned, but it seems he escaped without a major injury. Mularkey compared Mariota's hamstring injury to the one recently suffered by DeMarco Murray, who has yet to miss a game this season. Mularkey also said the team will prepare game plans for both Mariota and Matt Cassel, with the decision on a Week 5 starter potentially not being made until hours before Sunday's game in Miami. Mularkey already seems to be hinting at a 'questionable' tag and possible game-time decision for his starting quarterback. Per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, Mularkey said Mariota doesn't necessarily need to practice during the week in order to play in Sunday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories