Titans' Marcus Mariota: Avoids serious injury
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Mariota is considered day-to-day with a hamstring strain, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Mariota was removed from Sunday's 57-14 loss in Houston at halftime and never returned, but it seems he escaped without a major injury. Mularkey compared Mariota's hamstring injury to the one recently suffered by DeMarco Murray, who has yet to miss a game this season. Mularkey also said the team will prepare game plans for both Mariota and Matt Cassel, with the decision on a Week 5 starter potentially not being made until hours before Sunday's game in Miami. Mularkey already seems to be hinting at a 'questionable' tag and possible game-time decision for his starting quarterback. Per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, Mularkey said Mariota doesn't necessarily need to practice during the week in order to play in Sunday's game.
