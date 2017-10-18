Titans' Marcus Mariota: Avoids setbacks in return
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota (hamstring) made it through Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts without any setbacks, adding that the quarterback nonetheless figures to have lightened practice workload on a short week as the team prepares for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Mariota was effective as a passer in his return from a one-game absence, completing 72 percent of his passes for 9.6 yards per attempt, though his lack of rushing stats (two carries for no gain) suggests he was somewhat limited in terms of mobility. He'll likely have limitations of some kind in practice this week, but there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with a Cleveland defense that's surrendered 7.9 yards per pass attempt and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. Mariota is locked in as a top-10 option at quarterback for Week 7.
