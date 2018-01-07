Titans' Marcus Mariota: Catches own touchdown pass in 18-point comeback
Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding a six-yard receiving score on a deflection and eight carries for 46 yards in Saturday's 22-2, wild-card round win at Kansas City.
Mariota executed a fantasy owner's biggest fantasy in the third quarter, as his pass was batted in the air by a defender and went right back into the quarterback's hands for what counted as both a passing and a receiving score from six yards out. That play ignited a previously dormant Tennessee offense, which erased a 21-3 halftime deficit. Mariota completed the comeback with a go-ahead, 22-yard strike to Eric Decker with 6:06 remaining. His will to win and ability to persevere through adversity don't always come across in the stat sheet, but those qualities have earned the third-year quarterback a trip to New England next week.
