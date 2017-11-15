Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared for Thursday

Mariota (ankle/shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey never expressed any concern about Mariota's injuries, and the quarterback was a full participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The Titans will take on a Pittsburgh team that still ranks near the top of the league in most pass defense statistics, despite struggling against Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett the past two games. Tight end Delanie Walker (wrist) has also been cleared to play Thursday, giving Mariota his full complement of weapons for a third straight week.