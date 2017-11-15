Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared for TNF
Mariota (ankle/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey never expressed any concern about Mariota's injuries, and the quarterback was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. The Titans will take on a Pittsburgh team that still ranks near the top of the league in most pass defense stats despite struggling against Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett the past two games. Delanie Walker (wrist) has also been cleared to play, giving Mariota his full complement of weapons for a third straight week.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as limited participant•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will play through shoulder and ankle issues•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suffers minor shoulder injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leads last-minute touchdown drive in Week 10 win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...