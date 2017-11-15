Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared for TNF

Mariota (ankle/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey never expressed any concern about Mariota's injuries, and the quarterback was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. The Titans will take on a Pittsburgh team that still ranks near the top of the league in most pass defense stats despite struggling against Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett the past two games. Delanie Walker (wrist) has also been cleared to play, giving Mariota his full complement of weapons for a third straight week.