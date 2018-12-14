Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared to play Sunday

Mariota (abdomen) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The QB was added to the team's injury report after logging a limited practice Friday, but evidently the abdomen issue that led to that participation downgrade is not enough of an issue to affect his Week 15 status. Over the course of 12 games this season, Mariota has recorded a 11:8 TD:INT ratio, while averaging 194 passing yards per game. His modest aerial numbers in that span have, however, been supplemented by 61 carries for 339 yards and two TDs. His fantasy prospects Sunday hinge on game-planning and game flow, but it seems logical that the Titans try to continue to feed running back Derrick Henry, who ran 17 times for 238 yards and four scores in the team's 30-9 win over the Jaguars in Week 14.