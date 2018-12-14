Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared to play Sunday
Mariota (abdomen) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The QB was added to the team's injury report after logging a limited practice Friday, but evidently the abdomen issue that led to that participation downgrade is not enough of an issue to affect his Week 15 status. Over the course of 12 games this season, Mariota has recorded a 11:8 TD:INT ratio, while averaging 194 passing yards per game. His modest aerial numbers in that span have, however, been supplemented by 61 carries for 339 yards and two TDs. His fantasy prospects Sunday hinge on game-planning and game flow, but it seems logical that the Titans try to continue to feed running back Derrick Henry, who ran 17 times for 238 yards and four scores in the team's 30-9 win over the Jaguars in Week 14.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays complementary role in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Good to go•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Says he'll play Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed on Monday injury report•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15