Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared to play Thursday

Mariota (quad) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Through the Titans' first two games, Mariota has achieved a degree of fantasy utility by recording 402 passing yards and a 4:0 TD:INT ratio to go along with eight carries for 56 yards. He'll take aim Thursday at a Jacksonville defense that allowed 40 points to the Chiefs in Week 1, but tightened up this past Sunday in a 13-12 loss to the Texans.

