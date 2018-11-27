Titans' Marcus Mariota: Completes 19 straight in loss
Mariota completed 22 of 23 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans. He also rushed six times for 28 yards.
Mariota incredibly connected on his first 19 attempts, lasting all the way until just over a minute remained in the game before throwing his lone incompletion. Along with his precision, both of his touchdown passes came from deep, as he found Jonnu Smith for a 61-yard catch and run in the first quarter, then hit Corey Davis for a 48-yard score in the third. What arguably made Mariota's efficiency most impressive, though, was that he was regularly under pressure, evidenced by Houston's six sacks on the night. Tennessee's offensive line will look to tighten up in Week 13 versus the Jets.
