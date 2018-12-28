Titans' Marcus Mariota: Considered 'limited' Friday
Coach Mike Vrabel called Mariota (neck/foot) a "limited" participant at Friday's practice, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports. "We'll just keep seeing where it goes and who gives us the best chance [Sunday against the Colts]," Vrabel said regarding the quarterback situation.
Mariota more or less looked the same Friday as he did at Thursday's session. After that one, Vrabel mentioned to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site that Mariota "didn't take the reps that he would normally take." On Friday, Vrabel told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that Mariota will participate in a workout Saturday to determine where he stands with his stinger. According to Wyatt, Vrabel hasn't ruled out keeping Mariota, Blaine Gabbert and Austin Davis active Sunday. However, with the AFC South on the line, Mariota at less than 100 percent likely gives the Titans the best chance to reach the postseason for a second consecutive campaign.
