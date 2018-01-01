Titans' Marcus Mariota: Contributes 194 total yards in win

Mariota completed 12 of 21 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars. He also rushed 10 times for 60 yards and lost a fumble.

Mariota's final line was nothing to write home about, but he did just enough to help the Titans clinch a wild-card spot. The third-year signal caller could only help Tennessee produce three second-half points, and those came at the end of a modest eight-play, 23-yard drive. Moreover, nearly half of his passing yardage haul came on one play, a 66-yard catch-and run that Derrick Henry took to the house in the first half. However, what he failed to accomplish through the air he largely made up for with his legs, as Mariota's rushing attempts and yardage total were both season highs. The 24-year-old also contributed a pivotal 13-yard scamper on third down with 2:13 remaining that essentially sealed the win. Having helped the franchise snap an eight-season playoff drought, Mariota will turn his attention to attempting to topple the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC wild-card road tilt next Saturday afternoon.