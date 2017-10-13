Titans' Marcus Mariota: Could be game-time decision

Mariota (hamstring) may be a game-time call Monday against the Colts, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Head coach Mike Mularkey told Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com that Mariota again increased his workload, marking his third consecutive day doing so. Mularkey expects Mariota to continue the trend Saturday, which will be key in helping the quarterback earn active status for the first time since Week 4. If not, though, the Titans will turn the offense over to Matt Cassel for the second game in a row.