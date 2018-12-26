Titans' Marcus Mariota: Could play without practicing
Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota (elbow) could play in Sunday's game against the Colts without practicing at all this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Titans haven't ruled out a Thursday return to practice, but there also isn't a ton of cause for optimism on that front. Held out of Wednesday's session, Mariota revealed in a radio interview that the right side of his body was numb and tingling after he hurt his throwing elbow during Sunday's 25-16 win over the Redskins. The Titans have already added fellow quarterback Austin Davis to the 53-man roster, essentially admitting there is serious concern about Mariota's availability for a win-or-go-home matchup with Indianapolis. While he may not require practice in order to play, Mariota will be facing long odds if he doesn't make it back on the field by Friday. Blaine Gabbert is next in line for the start.
