Titans' Marcus Mariota: Dealing with quad issue
Mariota (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Given that the Titans played Sunday, the team didn't have a formal practice Monday, but the noted designation makes Mariota's status worth monitoring in advance of Thursday's game against the Jaguars. Mariota was sacked four times in Sunday 's 19-17 loss to the Colts, the same number of times he was taken down in Week 1's 43-13 win over the Browns.
