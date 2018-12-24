Titans' Marcus Mariota: Dealing with stinger
Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Monday that Mariota is dealing with a stinger in his throwing elbow, but noted the injury isn't related to the one he dealt with earlier in the season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Per Travis Haney of The Athletic, Vrabel relayed that Mariota feels better than he did after games against the Dolphins in Week 1 and Colts in Week 11, when the quarterback had previously endured elbow problems. Mariota is slated to go through individual work over the next couple days before the Titans reassess his status, but based on Vrabel's early evaluation, it doesn't sound like the signal-caller is at major risk of missing the regular-season finale versus Indianapolis. It's effectively a win-or-go-home matchup for both the Titans and Colts, who carry identical 9-6 records into the contest.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game early, awaiting tests•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Questionable to return•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game with injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Has foot injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Quiet performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16