Titans' Marcus Mariota: Dealing with stinger

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Monday that Mariota is dealing with a stinger in his throwing elbow, but noted the injury isn't related to the one he dealt with earlier in the season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Travis Haney of The Athletic, Vrabel relayed that Mariota feels better than he did after games against the Dolphins in Week 1 and Colts in Week 11, when the quarterback had previously endured elbow problems. Mariota is slated to go through individual work over the next couple days before the Titans reassess his status, but based on Vrabel's early evaluation, it doesn't sound like the signal-caller is at major risk of missing the regular-season finale versus Indianapolis. It's effectively a win-or-go-home matchup for both the Titans and Colts, who carry identical 9-6 records into the contest.