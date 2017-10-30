Titans' Marcus Mariota: Deemed healthy after bye week
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota (hamstring) is back to 100 percent as team comes out of its Week 8 bye, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Mariota didn't quite look like his usual self in a 12-9 win over the Browns in Week 7, failing to throw for a touchdown while taking just one carry for eight yards. His running ability should once again be a major factor, though he'll jump back in with a tough matchup Sunday against the Ravens. It's unclear if Corey Davis (hamstring) and Delanie Walker (ankle) will be available.
