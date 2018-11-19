Titans' Marcus Mariota: Diagnosed with stinger
Mariota has been diagnosed with a stinger, rather than the elbow injury previously reported, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
A stringer can cause shooting pain down the arm, perhaps explaining why it felt similar to the elbow injury Mariota suffered early this season. Both issues do involve a nerve on the right side of his body, so there is still some cause for concern regarding the quarterback's status for Week 12 against the Texans. Mariota was removed from Sunday's 38-10 loss to Indianapolis in the second quarter, finishing 10-of-13 passing for 85 yards and an interception. Blaine Gabbert will get the nod against a tough Houston defense if Mariota isn't able to make it back this week.
