Titans' Marcus Mariota: Draws the start Monday

Mariota (hamstring) is slated to start Monday night's game against the Colts.

Mariota is thus available for those who waited things out on his status until Monday's game, but it's possible that the QB's mobility could be somewhat limited in his return from a hamstring injury, potentially forcing him to be more of a pocket passer than usual in Week 6. Working his favor is that 2-3 Colts have given up an average of 294 passing yards per game to date. Only the Buccaneers and Patriots are allowing more. Veteran backup Matt Cassel - who filled in at QB for the Titans last weekend -- is on hand in case Mariota suffers an in-game setback.