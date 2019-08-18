Titans' Marcus Mariota: Efficient in quarter of play
Mariota completed six of nine pass attempts for 63 yards, while throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker during Saturday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots. He also executed a successful two-point conversion with a two-yard run.
Mariota's rush on the two-point play had Titans players and coaches waiting with bated breath, as the fifth-year quarterback escaped unscathed from a John Elway, Super Bowl XXXII-esque helicopter landing. His performance in the preseason to this point has been somewhat indicative of the player he's been over the course of his career -- establishing a high completion rate with few explosive downfield throws. He's coming off a season in which 68.9 percent of his attempts were caught, but he finished 28th among qualified passers in average completed air yards (per Next Gen Stats). In a limited sample size thus far in the exhibition slate, Mariota is completing 58.8 percent of his throws with 5.1 yards per attempt and one touchdown.
