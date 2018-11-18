Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with elbow injury

Mariota was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with an elbow injury, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

After exiting Sunday's game in the second quarter, Mariota -- who dealt with an elbow issue earlier this season -- was back on the Titans' sideline to start the second half. However, Blaine Gabbert remained in the contest for the team's first third-quarter series on offense.

