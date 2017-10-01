Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with hamstring injury

Mariota (hamstring) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans in the third quarter, the Tennessean reports.

Mariota was replaced by Matt Cassel with 6:51 left in the third quarter and the Titans down by a score of 37-14. Prior to his exit from the contest, Mariota had completed six of ten passes for 96 yards and two picks, while also rushing four times for 39 yards and a pair of TDs.