Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with hamstring injury
Mariota (hamstring) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans in the third quarter, the Tennessean reports.
Mariota was replaced by Matt Cassel with 6:51 left in the third quarter and the Titans down by a score of 37-14. Prior to his exit from the contest, Mariota had completed six of ten passes for 96 yards and two picks, while also rushing four times for 39 yards and a pair of TDs.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two scores in win over Seahawks•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leads blowout win despite sluggish start•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Fails to throw touchdown in opener•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to play in preseason finale•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Looks good in dress rehearsal•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Set to play first half of third exhibition•
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.