Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits with elbow injury

Mariota was removed from Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an elbow injury and is questionable to return, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Mariota had a rough afternoon prior to the injury, tossing a pair of interceptions on 16 pass attempts. Blaine Gabbert took over at quarterback with the Titans down 10-3 late in the third quarter.

