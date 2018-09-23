Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup in Week 4
Mariota (elbow), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to be active for the contest but will likely serve as the backup quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Mariota's ulnar nerve issue proving bothersome for the second straight week, the Titans don't appear fully confident in his ability to direct the offense just yet. Mariota managed three limited practices this week and reportedly demonstrated some progress at Thursday's session, but the Titans appear set to proceed with Gabbert as their quarterback until Mariota regains complete feeling in his right hand. While filling in for Mariota in Week 2 against the Texans, Gabbert underwhelmed with 13 completions on 20 attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was good enough to guide the Titans to a 20-17 win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...