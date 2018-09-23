Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup Week 4
Mariota (elbow), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to be active for the contest but will likely serve as the backup quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Mariota's ulnar nerve issue proving bothersome for the second straight week, the Titans don't appear fully confident in his ability to direct the offense just yet. Mariota managed three limited practices this week and reportedly demonstrated some progress at Thursday's session, but the Titans appear set to proceed with Gabbert as their quarterback until Mariota regains complete feeling in his right hand. While filling in for Mariota in Week 2 against the Texans, Gabbert underwhelmed with 13 completions on 20 attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was good enough to guide the Titans to a 20-17 win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...