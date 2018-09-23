Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup Week 4

Mariota (elbow), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to be active for the contest but will likely serve as the backup quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Mariota's ulnar nerve issue proving bothersome for the second straight week, the Titans don't appear fully confident in his ability to direct the offense just yet. Mariota managed three limited practices this week and reportedly demonstrated some progress at Thursday's session, but the Titans appear set to proceed with Gabbert as their quarterback until Mariota regains complete feeling in his right hand. While filling in for Mariota in Week 2 against the Texans, Gabbert underwhelmed with 13 completions on 20 attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was good enough to guide the Titans to a 20-17 win.