Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to play Week 15
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed Monday that Mariota (knee) is expected to practice Wednesday and play in Sunday's game in San Francisco, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Per Wolfe, Mularkey is hopeful that Mariota's minor knee sprain won't impact his mobility in the coming weeks. The third-year quarterback was able to play through the injury without missing a snap in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, though his performance -- 159 passing yards, 11 rushing yards and two interceptions -- was the furthest thing from encouraging. It's also worth noting that this is the same left knee Mariota wears a brace on, having previously suffered MCL injuries in 2013 at Oregon and again in 2015 as a rookie. While he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing a game, his practice participation will be monitored closely throughout the week.
