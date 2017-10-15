Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to suit up Monday
Mariota (hamstring) is reportedly in line to suit up for Monday's game against the Colts, according to Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone.
Given that the QB has been portrayed as game-time decision for the contest, those inclined to wait it out until Monday on Mariota are still advised to confirm his status before the Titans' 8:30 ET kickoff. If Mariota does indeed draw Monday's start, Matt Cassel would revert to his backup QB role, while the Colts are set to counter with Jacoby Brissett, with Andrew Luck still sidelined.
