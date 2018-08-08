Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expects to play Thursday

Mariota expects to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Some teams hold out starters for the first week of the preseason, but the Titans unsurprisingly want Mariota to get some reps as he adjusts to a new coaching staff. It's unclear exactly who will be catching his passes, as Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) is still on the PUP list and Corey Davis (undisclosed) has also missed quite a bit of practice time.

