Titans' Marcus Mariota: Faces regular pressure in loss

Mariota completed 13 of 22 passes for 183 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Week 5 against Buffalo. He also added five rushes for 13 yards.

Despite the return of Taylor Lewan (suspension), Mariota faced consistent pressure and was sacked five times. He did manage a 57-yard completion, though that came on a screenplay to Jonnu Smith with the entirety of the yardage coming after the catch. As has been the case for much of the season, the Titans appeared intent on limiting Mariota, as he now has under 30 pass attempts in four of five games. A big performance doesn't appear likely in Week 6 either, as he will head to Denver to take on the Broncos.