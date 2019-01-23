Titans' Marcus Mariota: Facing smooth transition

Mariota (neck/foot) will work with the same playbook terminology in 2019 after the Titans promoted Arthur Smith to replace Matt LaFleur as their offensive coordinator, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel said he didn't want to subject Mariota and his teammates to massive changes for a second straight offseason. Of course, the Titans still have a lot of work to do on the offensive side, coming off a 2018 campaign in which they ranked 27th in points (19.4 per game) and 25th in yards (312.6). The team did seem to find an identity with Derrick Henry's late-season explosion, but the bigger picture shows a campaign defined by Mariota's sacks and injuries. The 25-year-old quarterback is now heading into a contract season, playing under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. It's unclear if the Titans are interested in discussing an extension, as Mariota didn't inspire much confidence in 2018. There hasn't been any indication his late-season neck injury will impact his offseason preparation.