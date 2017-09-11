Titans' Marcus Mariota: Fails to throw touchdown in opener
Mariota completed 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards while adding three rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-16 Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
Mariota found pay dirt on a 10-yard scramble in the first quarter, but failed to lead his team back into the end zone the rest of the way. It was surprising to see the third-year quarterback fail to throw a touchdown in 41 passing attempts after posting a 26:9 touchdown to interception ratio last year, especially with rookie wide receiver Corey Davis serving as another receiving weapon alongside Rishard Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker. Things don't get any easier next week in a road tilt with a Jaguars defense that logged 10 sacks and held Houston under 200 passing yards in its opener.
