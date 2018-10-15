Titans' Marcus Mariota: Falls flat again

Mariota completed 10 of 15 passes for 117 yards during Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens. He added two rushes for 25 yards.

Mariota couldn't get into a rhythm throughout the game and was sacked more times (11) than he completed passes (10). Even with his limited attempts, Mariota missed key opportunities to make an impact on the game, most notably overthrowing Taywan Taylor on a deep post route that would have tied the game at seven. While the Ravens defense is a tough matchup for opposing offenses, the Titans have now failed to get in sync for two consecutive games and scored more than 20 points only once this season. That makes it difficult to trust Mariota as a starting option, even with his upside as a rusher.