Titans' Marcus Mariota: Falls flat again
Mariota completed 10 of 15 passes for 117 yards during Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens. He added two rushes for 25 yards.
Mariota couldn't get into a rhythm throughout the game and was sacked more times (11) than he completed passes (10). Even with his limited attempts, Mariota missed key opportunities to make an impact on the game, most notably overthrowing Taywan Taylor on a deep post route that would have tied the game at seven. While the Ravens defense is a tough matchup for opposing offenses, the Titans have now failed to get in sync for two consecutive games and scored more than 20 points only once this season. That makes it difficult to trust Mariota as a starting option, even with his upside as a rusher.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...