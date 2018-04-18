Titans' Marcus Mariota: Fifth-year option getting picked up
The Titans are planning to exercise their fifth-year option on Mariota's rookie contract, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
The predictable and logical move will keep the 2015 No. 2 overall pick under team control through the 2019 campaign. Per the report, the 24-year-old signal caller will be in line for a base salary of $20.9 million in 2019. Mariota is coming off a 2017 season in which he threw for 3,232 yards with 13 touchdowns and 15 picks in 15 games. It was a step back from his 2016 effort, which included a 26:9 TD:INT, but there's hope that Mariota's prospects will be bolstered by the Titans' hiring of offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who tends to rely heavily on play-action passing. Moreover, it's reasonable to expect improved production from promising wideout Corey Davis, who caught 34 passes for 375 yards in 11 games last season after being selected with the fifth overall pick last April.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Stock rising with new offensive coordinator•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Played through quad issue Saturday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Catches own touchdown pass in 18-point comeback•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Contributes 194 total yards in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: No touchdowns in Week 16 loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns versus 49ers•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...