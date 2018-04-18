Titans' Marcus Mariota: Fifth-year option getting picked up

The Titans are planning to exercise their fifth-year option on Mariota's rookie contract, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The predictable and logical move will keep the 2015 No. 2 overall pick under team control through the 2019 campaign. Per the report, the 24-year-old signal caller will be in line for a base salary of $20.9 million in 2019. Mariota is coming off a 2017 season in which he threw for 3,232 yards with 13 touchdowns and 15 picks in 15 games. It was a step back from his 2016 effort, which included a 26:9 TD:INT, but there's hope that Mariota's prospects will be bolstered by the Titans' hiring of offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who tends to rely heavily on play-action passing. Moreover, it's reasonable to expect improved production from promising wideout Corey Davis, who caught 34 passes for 375 yards in 11 games last season after being selected with the fifth overall pick last April.