Titans' Marcus Mariota: Four picks in Week 11 loss

Mariota completed 22 of 33 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed five times for five yards and a touchdown.

Mariota's second 300-yard passing effort of the season served fantasy owners well, but his play in a real-world football sense left plenty to be desired. His troubles began early, as he was intercepted by Mike Hilton at midfield on the Titans' third offensive play from scrimmage. After capping off the subsequent possession with a seven-yard rushing touchdown, Mariota was picked off by Coty Sensabaugh at the Steelers' 48-yard line, and he proceeded to throw another pair of passes to the wrong-colored jerseys in the second half. Mariota did hit Rishard Matthews for a 75-yard touchdown pass for his one score through the air, while his passing yardage total equaled season high. However, after posting his best rushing day of the season in Week 10, the 24-year-old disappointingly turned in his second-lowest total in that category this season. The third-year pro will look to put the blowout loss behind him in a much easier matchup versus the Colts in Week 12.