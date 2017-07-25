Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full-go for training camp

After being limited during offseason workouts, Mariota (fibula) indicated that he's healthy as training camp approaches, the Titans' official site reports. "I will be ready to go with everything," the QB noted in advance of the start of camp on Friday. "I will be full-go (in) practice, and I will be able to do everything with the guys."

Now past last year's fractured fibula, Mariota seems poised to continue his ascent up fantasy rankings in his third season as a pro. Aiding his cause in that regard is that the Titans' strong ground game should be further complemented by a passing attack that has been bolstered by the addition of accomplished veteran receiver Eric Decker as well as the selection (at No. 5 overall) of dynamic young wideout Corey Davis.