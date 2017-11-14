Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full practice Tuesday
Mariota (ankle) practiced in full Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Listed as a limited participant Monday, Mariota cleared up any question about his ability to play on a short week after emerging from Sunday's win against the Bengals with a sore shoulder and mild ankle sprain. On Thursday, he may have difficulty taking aim at a Steelers pass defense ranked second in the NFL (181.8 yards per game) that has also allowed the third-fewest touchdowns (eight in nine games) through the air to opposing quarterbacks.
