Titans' Marcus Mariota: Game-time decision for Week 5
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey indicated that a determination on the status of Mariota (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, will come down to a game-time call, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Titans will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EDT this weekend, affording those considering Mariota in Week 5 lineups a degree of flexibility in the event that he's unable to suit up Sunday. Veteran Matt Cassel is on hand to start at quarterback for the Titans in such a scenario. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Mariota was able to do a "little more" Friday than he had been able to do during the Titans' first two practices of the week, but at this stage, the franchise signal caller "hasn't truly tested" out his hamstring this week.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Slightly increases activity at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Very limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Avoids serious injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Slated for MRI on hamstring•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two scores in win over Seahawks•
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...