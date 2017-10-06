Titans' Marcus Mariota: Game-time decision for Week 5

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey indicated that a determination on the status of Mariota (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, will come down to a game-time call, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EDT this weekend, affording those considering Mariota in Week 5 lineups a degree of flexibility in the event that he's unable to suit up Sunday. Veteran Matt Cassel is on hand to start at quarterback for the Titans in such a scenario. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Mariota was able to do a "little more" Friday than he had been able to do during the Titans' first two practices of the week, but at this stage, the franchise signal caller "hasn't truly tested" out his hamstring this week.