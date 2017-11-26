Titans' Marcus Mariota: Gets seventh win despite ugly numbers

Mariota completed 17 of 25 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for four yards on three attempts in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Mariota threw a pair of costly interceptions from his own territory in the second quarter, leading to 10 Indianapolis points. However, he was able to orchestrate a second-half comeback to end a nine-game road losing streak against this AFC South Division rival with some major help from the defense. Mariota hit Delanie Walker for a two-yard score late in the third quarter after a fumble recovery set the offense up with first-and-goal from the four-yard line, then racked up 29 of the 77 yards on his team's go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The third-year quarterback is 7-3 in 10 starts this season despite an underwhleming 9:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the air.

