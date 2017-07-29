Titans' Marcus Mariota: Goes through Saturday practice
Mariota (lower leg) participated in Saturday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Mariota looked crisp throughout Saturday's session, according to Wolfe, connecting on several impressive throws to Delanie Walker and new target Eric Decker. After practice, Mariota told reporters that he fully trusts his surgically repaired fibula. Although the Titans will likely continue to be cautious with their franchise quarterback, it's encouraging nonetheless that Mariota looks no worse for wear early in camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...