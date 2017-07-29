Titans' Marcus Mariota: Goes through Saturday practice

Mariota (lower leg) participated in Saturday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota looked crisp throughout Saturday's session, according to Wolfe, connecting on several impressive throws to Delanie Walker and new target Eric Decker. After practice, Mariota told reporters that he fully trusts his surgically repaired fibula. Although the Titans will likely continue to be cautious with their franchise quarterback, it's encouraging nonetheless that Mariota looks no worse for wear early in camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories