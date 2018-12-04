Titans' Marcus Mariota: Good to go
Updating a previous report, Mariota (right hand) practiced fully Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota's assertions that his Week 14 status is not in jeopardy were validated by Tuesday's official injury report in advance of Thursday night's game against the Jaguars. He's put up solid fantasy numbers over his last two games, but Mariota faces a challenge this week while going up against a Jacksonville defense that dominated the Colts in a 6-0 victory in Week 13.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Says he'll play Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed on Monday injury report•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Completes 19 straight in loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: All clear for Monday night•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully Friday, likely to start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...