Titans' Marcus Mariota: Good to go

Updating a previous report, Mariota (right hand) practiced fully Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mariota's assertions that his Week 14 status is not in jeopardy were validated by Tuesday's official injury report in advance of Thursday night's game against the Jaguars. He's put up solid fantasy numbers over his last two games, but Mariota faces a challenge this week while going up against a Jacksonville defense that dominated the Colts in a 6-0 victory in Week 13.

