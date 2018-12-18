Titans' Marcus Mariota: Has foot injury

Mariota was listed as a limited participant on the Titans' injury report Tuesday due to a foot injury, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mariota has played through elbow, neck, hand and abdominal issues already this season, so it's fairly safe to say he's not in danger of an absence Saturday against the Redskins due to his listing on Tuesday's practice report. That said, his status still should be watched closely as the week goes on.