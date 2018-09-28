Titans' Marcus Mariota: Healthier heading into Week 4

Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans hope to have a larger array of plays for Mariota this Sunday against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mariota donned a glove on his right hand when he entered last Sunday's eventual win at Jacksonville, but downfield throws were not a part of the equation due to lingering issues with his elbow and hand. After Mariota practiced in full this week, Vrabel seems to think such throws will be sprinkled into the game plan Sunday, boosting the prospects of Mariota and the Titans' skill-position talent. There's nowhere to go but up for Mariota on the heels of a 100-yard passing performance Week 3.