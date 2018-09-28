Titans' Marcus Mariota: Healthier heading into Week 4
Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans hope to have a larger array of plays for Mariota this Sunday against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Mariota donned a glove on his right hand when he entered last Sunday's eventual win at Jacksonville, but downfield throws were not a part of the equation due to lingering issues with his elbow and hand. After Mariota practiced in full this week, Vrabel seems to think such throws will be sprinkled into the game plan Sunday, boosting the prospects of Mariota and the Titans' skill-position talent. There's nowhere to go but up for Mariota on the heels of a 100-yard passing performance Week 3.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Named as Week 4 starter•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still limited by injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Toughs out low-scoring win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Enters game after Gabbert suffers possible concussion•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suits up Sunday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...