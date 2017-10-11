Titans' Marcus Mariota: Hopes to play Monday
While Mariota (hamstring) has expressed some confidence that he'll be able to play Monday night against the Colts, he acknowledged Wednesday that he's still taking it "day-by-day," Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
With that in mind, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site relays that coach Mike Mularkey noted that the QB is doing more at this stage than he did last week. That said, Mariota still has to prove that he can move around well enough to draw the Monday night starting assignment.
