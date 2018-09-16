Titans' Marcus Mariota: In uniform, but Week 2 role unclear
As the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches, it's unclear whether or not Mariota (right elbow) will start Sunday's game against the Texans, nor is it known how extensively he'll be used if he does play, Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean reports.
Mariota is in uniform, but the team's only other active signal-caller, Blaine Gabbert, could end up seeing his share of snaps Sunday behind the Titans' depleted offensive line. Given the lack of clarity with regard the duo's Week 2 workload, neither quarterback is an appealing option in fantasy lineups.
