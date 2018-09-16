Titans' Marcus Mariota: In uniform Sunday
Mariota (right elbow) is not among the Titans' inactives for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
There's been talk that both Mariota and Blaine Gabbert could see action Sunday. Given that muddled context, in addition to reports that Mariota is having issues gripping the football, the QB looks like a very risky fantasy roll in Week 2 despite being in uniform.
