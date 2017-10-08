Titans' Marcus Mariota: Inactive Sunday

Mariota (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

As a result, Matt Cassel will start at QB for Tennessee on Sunday, with Brandon Weeden slated to back him up. The Titans obviously struggled in last weekend's 57-14 loss to the Texans, but with the capable running back duo of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry on hand, it's not hard to imagine a run-fueled attack in the absence of Mariota. Looking ahead, Mariota is no lock to return in time for the Titans' Week 6 contest on Oct. 16 against the Colts, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com having suggested that the recovery time for the hamstring injury Mariota suffered back on Oct. 1 "estimated to be 2-4 weeks."