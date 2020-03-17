Titans' Marcus Mariota: Inks deal with Raiders
Mariota and the Raiders agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mariota is the first quarterback domino to fall in free agency, as the former Titan was brought in to push incumbent Derek Carr for the starting job. Mariota was looking for a fresh start after he was replaced by Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 of last season. Before the demotion, the 26-year-old completed 95 of 160 passes for 1,203 yards along with a 7:2 TD:INT across seven games. The Raiders' quarterback competition will be as intriguing as any in the league heading into the 2020 season.
