Titans' Marcus Mariota: Joined by Tannehill in Nashville
The Titans are trading for Ryan Tannehill, who could challenge Mariota (neck) for playing time if the 25-year-old struggles in 2019, Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports.
Mariota should still be locked in as the Week 1 starter, but he'll feel a bit more pressure than he did in 2018 when Blaine Gabbert was the No. 2 quarterback. It makes sense for the Titans to invest in a high-end backup, considering their starter has yet to play a 16-game season through four years in the NFL. The team has also made an honest effort to improve the talent around Mariota, signing guard Rodger Saffold and slot receiver Adam Humphries earlier this week. Working his way back from a season-ending neck injury, Mariota is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program in April, at which point he'll work with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Titans plan to retain the playbook terminology they used under Matt LaFleur in 2018.
