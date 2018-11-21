Titans' Marcus Mariota: Labels self as day-to-day
Mariota (neck) said Wednesday that he only threw during the individual period of the Titans' practice and considers himself day-to-day in advance of Monday's game against the Texans, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Perhaps more notably, Mariota shed light on the specifics of his neck injury, which he said is unrelated to the nerve issue he dealt with September that impacted his ability to throw and grip the football. Mariota supported that statement by completing his throws Wednesday without the aid of a glove, per John Glennon of The Athletic, which the quarterback hadn't been able do while playing through the previous injury. Though Mariota's availability for Week 12 hasn't been confirmed, he's optimistic that the extra day between games will provide sufficient recovery time.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: On field for practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Diagnosed with stinger•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: May have aggravated nerve issue•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Injury update on tap Monday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with elbow injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12