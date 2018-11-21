Titans' Marcus Mariota: Labels self as day-to-day

Mariota (neck) said Wednesday that he only threw during the individual period of the Titans' practice and considers himself day-to-day in advance of Monday's game against the Texans, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps more notably, Mariota shed light on the specifics of his neck injury, which he said is unrelated to the nerve issue he dealt with September that impacted his ability to throw and grip the football. Mariota supported that statement by completing his throws Wednesday without the aid of a glove, per John Glennon of The Athletic, which the quarterback hadn't been able do while playing through the previous injury. Though Mariota's availability for Week 12 hasn't been confirmed, he's optimistic that the extra day between games will provide sufficient recovery time.