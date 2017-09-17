Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leads blowout win despite sluggish start

Mariota completed 15 of 27 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 24 rushing yards on six attempts in Sunday's 37-16 shellacking of the Jaguars.

Mariota still doesn't have a red-zone interception in his career, but he did get picked off from the Jacksonville 24-yard line as part of a slow-moving first half in which he threw for only 80 yards while failing to lead a touchdown drive. Tennessee's offense as a whole picked things up with 31 second-half points, though three of the team's four touchdowns came on the ground. Still, Mariota looks like he's starting to get in sync with his new receiving weapons and isn't afraid to make plays with his legs despite suffering a broken fibula late last season. Things should pick up for him as this campaign moves along.