Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leads last-minute touchdown drive in Week 10 win
Mariota completed 25 of 44 passes for 264 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 51 yards on six carries in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
While DeMarco Murray finished off the team's first drive with a two-yard touchdown run, Mariota set the whole thing up with a 28-yard run of his own and a pair of 20-yard completions. The quarterback also set up a first-half Cincinnati touchdown, however, throwing an interception deep in his own territory. Mariota made amends when it mattered most, capping a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Murray with 36 seconds left after the Bengals took their first lead with 5:03 to play. He's taken a major step back with a 7:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in eight appearances after posting a 26:9 mark last year.
